'Bing, Bing, Bing': Mimicry To Ukraine Aid - Trump's Unique Briefing On Air Defense

US President Donald Trump said American and allied forces intercepted five Iranian ballistic missiles fired at a military base in Jordan, using repeated "bing, bing, bing" sound effects to describe the interceptions during a public appearance with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Five missiles... and we shot all five down before they got close," Trump said, claiming the US has air defence capabilities unmatched by any other country.

Trump acted out the interceptions with repeated "bing, bing, bing" sound effects, praising the Patriot air defence system and saying the US must be careful in how it uses such capabilities.

His remarks referred to the missile attack in late July, when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan. US Central Command (CENTCOM) had described it as an attempted "surprise attack."

CENTCOM said all the missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets, with no US casualties or damage reported. Jordan's official news agency separately confirmed that the country's own air defence systems had brought down five missiles launched from Iranian territory.

Jordan hosts roughly 4,000 US troops, including at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in the country's northeast, alongside Jordanian personnel at King Faisal Air Base and a US logistics outpost known as Tower 22 near the Syrian and Iraqi borders.

ALSO READ: Iran Warns US Against 'Any Aggression', Threatens Retaliation Amid Middle East Tensions

The attack was Iran's first direct ballistic missile strike on US forces in Jordan since Trump briefly paused American strikes days earlier to leave room for diplomacy.

Trump has repeatedly highlighted American air defence successes through the monthslong conflict with Iran, often recounting them in an informal, anecdotal register.

The Jordan strike followed a broader pattern of Iranian missile and drone attacks on US and allied installations across the region since the war began on February 28, including strikes on bases in Saudi Arabia and interceptions over Turkey involving US Navy and NATO Patriot systems.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Truce? Trump Cancels Fresh Attacks Against Tehran As 'Perimeters Of Deal Agreed'

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