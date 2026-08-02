$20 Billion Investment, 12 Units Later: India Shifts From Policy To Production For Semicon 2.0

India has established a strong foundation in semiconductor manufacturing, with 12 approved semiconductor units involving a combined investment commitment of around Rs 1.6 lakh crore (approximately $20 billion), Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw said the country's semiconductor programme has moved beyond policy planning and entered the execution phase, with approved projects progressing towards production. Three semiconductor facilities are now operational, marking a major step in building domestic chip manufacturing capabilities, reported ANI.

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Semicon 2.0 to expand ecosystem

The minister highlighted that India is preparing for the next phase of growth through Semicon 2.0, which aims to create a complete semiconductor ecosystem beyond manufacturing. The initiative will focus on chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, ATMP/OSAT packaging, research and development, and developing a skilled workforce.

The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore to expand India's semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities. The programme is aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains, reducing dependence on imports and positioning India as a key player in the global semiconductor industry.

Learning from past challenges

Vaishnaw said the government's current semiconductor strategy was shaped by lessons from earlier failed attempts to establish chip manufacturing in India. He noted that past challenges, including a stalled $3 billion investment proposal by AMD in 2005 due to policy and execution hurdles, highlighted the need for a clear framework and efficient implementation.

The post-2022 approach has focused on providing policy stability, financial support and faster execution to attract global and domestic investments.

Boost for technology sector

The growing semiconductor ecosystem is expected to strengthen India's position as a technology hub by supporting critical industries such as smartphones, automobiles, telecommunications, defence and emerging artificial intelligence systems, as per ANI.

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Through Semicon 2.0, the government intends to expand beyond isolated manufacturing units to build an end-to-end chip value chain, cementing India's position in the global semiconductor supply network.

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