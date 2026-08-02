Contamination Scare: Sun Pharma Recalls 10 Eye Drop Brands As Experts Warn Of Health Risks

Sun Pharma Distributors Ltd has reportedly recalled several eye drop brands from the market over contamination concerns, asking distributors to immediately stop sales and return all remaining stock.

According to a July 17 letter accessed by ANI, the company instructed distributors to halt billing and withdraw the affected products as a precaution. The recall covers several ophthalmic brands, including Brinolar, Lotepred, Nepalact OD, Depopred, Brinzotim, Nepalact-Z and Toba-F.

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The company has issued instructions to distributors through a letter, according to ANI: “In this regard, you are requested to immediately cease billing of the above-mentioned product and provide us details of any stock currently held by you.”

It further stated, "Further, you are requested to send back to us any stocks of the product available with you, as well as those received from any sources, on priority."

Increased scrutiny of pharmaceutical manufacturing

Sun Pharma said it has recalled certain eye drop products in India following contamination concerns, as scrutiny over the safety and quality of ophthalmic medicines increases.

The company has assured consumers that patient safety remains its highest priority and said it is taking necessary measures to address the issue.

Focus on strengthening quality assurance

Authorities and industry experts have emphasised that consistent monitoring, improved manufacturing processes and strict adherence to safety protocols are essential to protect consumers, according to ANI.

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Experts have warned that contaminated or unsafe eye drops can pose serious health risks, including eye infections and potential vision damage. Unlike many other medicines, eye drops are applied directly to the eyes, making sterility a critical requirement and contamination a major concern.

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