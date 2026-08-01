Toxic Trailer Release Date Revealed: Yash's Explosive First Look Drops On This Day — Check Here

Toxic Trailer Update: The wait for the first full glimpse of Yash's much-anticipated action drama is almost over. The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially announced when the film's trailer will arrive, giving fans a clear timeline for the next major promotional milestone.

The upcoming preview is expected to offer a deeper look into the film's dark world, introducing audiences to its characters, visual style and high-stakes narrative before its theatrical release.

Makers Reveal Trailer Date With New Poster

The announcement was made via the film's official social media channels, accompanied by a striking monochrome poster. The artwork shows Yash standing alone on a rain-drenched street at night, dressed in a long overcoat and hat while seemingly holding a gun, matching the film's noir-inspired aesthetic.

The caption accompanying the poster confirmed that the countdown to the trailer has officially begun and reminded fans that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will arrive in cinemas later this month. The post immediately generated excitement across social media, with fans praising the film's intense visual tone.

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Grand Promotional Tour To Begin With Trailer Launch

The trailer launch is expected to mark the beginning of an extensive promotional campaign for the film. The first event will be held in Bengaluru, Yash's home city, before the team expands its promotions to other parts of the country.

The promotional activities are being organised jointly by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Yash's production banner. The campaign is also significant as it marks the first major promotional event under Monster Mind Creations.

Star Cast Expected To Attend The Event

The launch event is expected to feature the film's lead cast alongside Yash. Actors Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth are also expected to be present during the celebrations. Fans will also be able to witness the event live as the makers plan a large-scale public rollout.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana along with Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is positioned as one of the biggest releases of the year.

When Will Toxic Trailer Release?

The makers have confirmed that the trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be released on Aug. 8, 2026. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Aug. 26.

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