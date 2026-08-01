Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: Release Date, Time, Contestants, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

The popular stunt-based reality show is returning with a new season filled with intense challenges, celebrity contestants and high-risk tasks. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming show returns with the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur" and promises bigger adventures as participants face their fears through a series of physically demanding stunts.

With a diverse lineup of television personalities and entertainers, the show has already created significant buzz among viewers.

Rohit Shetty Returns With Tougher Challenges

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will once again see Rohit Shetty guiding contestants through dangerous and thrilling tasks. The celebrities will be tested on their strength, confidence and ability to handle extreme situations while competing for the winner's title.

The season was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, where contestants participated in challenging stunts designed to push their physical and mental limits. The upcoming episodes are expected to feature dramatic twists, intense competition and unexpected eliminations.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants List

The new season features a mix of popular actors, television stars and social media personalities. The confirmed contestants participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 include:

Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan

The contestants will compete against each other through a series of adventurous tasks, where their courage and determination will be tested in every episode.

Strong Performers And Competition Ahead

Although the makers have not officially announced the results or finalists, reports suggest that some contestants have impressed with their performances during the competition. Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi are reportedly among the strong contenders, while Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rithvik Dhanjani have also gained attention for their performances.

Fans can expect a season packed with entertainment, suspense and action as celebrities battle through challenging stunts under Rohit Shetty's supervision.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Premiere Date And Telecast Details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will premiere on Aug. 1, 2026, on Colors TV and will also stream on JioHotstar. New episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, bringing viewers a fresh dose of adventure, competition and thrilling stunts.

Watch Trailer Here:

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