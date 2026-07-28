Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo: Rohit Shetty Unleashes Morné Morkel's Deadly Pace In New Fear Challenge

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have dropped a new promo, giving fans a glimpse of one of the season's toughest challenges.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show returns with the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur", promising more intense tasks and high-octane action. This time, the competition gets an exciting sporting twist as former South African fast bowler Morné Morkel makes a special appearance, putting contestants through a unique pace challenge.

Morné Morkel Brings His Pace To The Stunt Arena

The latest promo features Morné Morkel, who is also the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team, making his television debut on Khatron Ke Khiladi. In one of the challenges, contestants are required to catch deliveries bowled by the former South African pacer, testing both their reflexes and courage.

Known for troubling some of the world's best batters during his international career, Morkel brings the same intensity to the reality show, making the task one of the season's most demanding.

Speaking about his experience, Morkel said he has spent years challenging top cricketers with his pace and is excited to bring that energy to Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also described working with Rohit Shetty in his home country, South Africa, as a memorable experience.

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Contestants Gear Up For Bigger Challenges

The new season was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, where celebrity contestants took on a series of physically demanding and fear-inducing stunts under Rohit Shetty's supervision.

The contestant lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

While the makers have not revealed any results, media reports suggest that Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi have emerged as strong contenders. Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Rithvik Dhanjani are also reportedly among the season's top performers.

Premiere Date And Telecast Details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will premiere on August 1, 2026, on Colours TV and JioHotstar. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., bringing viewers another season filled with daring stunts, unexpected twists and celebrity competition.

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