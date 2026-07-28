Guru Purnima 2026 Holiday: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Closed On July 29?

Guru Purnima, one of India's significant religious and cultural observances, falls on July 29, 2026, prompting many students and parents to search online about whether schools will remain closed.

Unlike gazetted national holidays, Guru Purnima is not observed uniformly across the country. Therefore, no nationwide or centrally mandated school holiday has been announced for the occasion.

Since the holiday status varies across regions, the decision on whether schools remain open or closed is left to state governments, education departments and individual school managements.

Based on past practice and regional academic calendars, schools may remain closed in some states where Guru Purnima is traditionally observed as a holiday.

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The festival is observed in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. However, there is no communication issued regarding a holiday in educational institutions.

While some schools may declare a local holiday, others could remain open and organise Guru Vandana or other special programmes to mark the occasion.

Given the variation in holiday decisions across states and institutions, parents and students are advised not to rely on unverified social media posts or viral messages. Instead, they should check the latest circulars issued by their respective state education departments or confirm the holiday status directly with their schools before making any plans.

With Guru Purnima being observed differently across India, official notifications from local authorities and educational institutions remain the most reliable source for confirming whether schools will remain closed on July 29.

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