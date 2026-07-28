WhatsApp Adds Calling To Web Browser, No App Needed

WhatsApp is making it easier to stay connected across devices. The Meta-owned messaging platform has announced a major update that allows users to make and receive audio and video calls directly from a web browser, removing the need to install the WhatsApp desktop application.

The new feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available through WhatsApp Web, giving users access to one-on-one as well as group voice and video calls from supported browsers.

The update is aimed at users who work on shared computers, use office laptops where app installations are restricted, or simply prefer using WhatsApp from a browser.

Meta said the web version will support several features already available on mobile and desktop, including screen sharing, emoji reactions, a dedicated Calls tab, complete call history and favourite contacts. Calls will continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption and will remain free, with no time limits.

Also Read: WhatsApp Username Feature Runs Into India's Push For Telecom-Linked Identity

Alongside browser-based calling, WhatsApp has introduced Call Transfer, allowing users to move an ongoing group call from one device to another without disconnecting. For example, a user can start a call on a smartphone while travelling and later transfer it seamlessly to WhatsApp Web or the desktop app after reaching home, or switch back to a mobile device when leaving.

The company has also launched a new Waiting Room feature for group calls. When users create a call link with the "Require approval to join" option enabled, participants will first enter a virtual waiting room until the host approves their entry. The feature is designed to give organisers greater control over who joins a conversation.

Another improvement focuses on video quality. With QuickHD, WhatsApp says high-definition video will now be available within the first few seconds of a call instead of gradually improving after the connection is established.

To improve voice clarity, WhatsApp is also rolling out Noise Suppression, which reduces background sounds during calls. Users can enable or disable the feature from the in-call settings, making conversations clearer even in noisy surroundings.

In recent months, the company has also introduced features such as multiple account support, smarter storage management, AI-powered chat tools and cross-platform chat migration as it continues expanding the app's capabilities beyond simple messaging.

Also Read: Govt Weighs Standard Rules For All Messaging App

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.