iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Price, Specs, Camera, Colours And Everything Leaks Suggest

Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 18 lineup, but leaks and supply chain reports are beginning to paint a picture of what to expect. Multiple leakers have shared details, while cautioning that all specifications remain speculative until Apple confirms them.

The base iPhone 18 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, powered by Apple's A20 chip built on TSMC's 2nm process. It is also expected to include 9GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 512GB.

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Leaks also suggest a dual 48MP rear camera setup, a 24MP front camera and Face ID integrated with the Dynamic Island. Connectivity could be handled by Apple's C2 modem or Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80, depending on the market, while the phone is expected to ship with iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and upgraded Siri AI features.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to receive more substantial upgrades, including a smaller Dynamic Island, new LTPO displays and a redesigned rear panel replacing the current two-tone finish.

Rumoured specifications include Apple's A20 Pro chip, a 48MP primary camera with a variable aperture, a 24MP selfie camera, Apple's N2 wireless chip, satellite 5G support and a larger 5,567mAh battery. Leaks also suggest a slightly thicker 8.8mm chassis and new colour options, including Dark Cherry and Light Blue.

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Separate camera-related leaks suggest the main sensor could be upgraded to Sony's IMX905 with a variable aperture, a first for an iPhone. The ultrawide, telephoto and front-facing cameras are expected to remain unchanged.

Separate reports have also suggested the iPhone 18 lineup could see a price increase of up to $200, although Apple has not confirmed any pricing details.

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