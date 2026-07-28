FSSAI Suspends Food License Of Delhi's Park Plaza; Finds Pest In Kitchen, Expired Stock

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of Park Plaza, located in Shahdara, Delhi, with immediate effect after an inspection revealed multiple critical food safety violations.

The food safety regulator said several major non-compliances were found during the inspection, raising concerns over the establishment's adherence to required safety standards.

The FSSAI, in its inspection, found pest in a food preparation zone. The regulator also detected expired stock of food items.

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FSSAI, in a social media post, said it found heavily deteriorated, dark black cooking oil being used for frying food, making it unfit for consumption. The food safety body also flagged poor hygiene conditions, noting that the premises had water leakage in walk-in chillers, water stagnation due to broken floor tiles, and heavy pest infestation, including flies and cockroaches.

According to the FSSAI, the tomatoes and beetroot it inspected showed visible fungal growth, while spoiled lemons were stored for active use. It also flagged the risk of cross-contamination, stating that no proper segregation was maintained between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, ingredients, and utensils.

"Live pest found: A live earworm was found inside the food preparation area," the FSSAI post noted. The regulator also found "expired food stock", stating that around 63.60 kg of expired food products intended for preparation were found stored at the facility.

FSSAI also flagged poor water bottle hygiene, claiming that drinking water bottles were "refilled without proper washing or sanitisation."

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