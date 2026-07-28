Mumbai Food Crackdown: Licences Of Goregaon Sports Club, MIG Cricket Club Suspended

The FSSAI (Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India) on Tuesday cancelled the food operator licences of Goregaon Sports Club and MIG Cricket Club citing violation of regulatory norms, according to reports.

The regulatory norm enforcement body has also suspended the licences of other notable sports clubs in Mumbai, such as Cricket Club Of India, RK Juhu Gymkhana and Aparna Juhu Gymkhana and Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, as per an official communication.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Food Crackdown: Licenses Of RK, Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, Three Others Suspended

This development comes after Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration.The Mundhe-led FDA suspended the food licences of many famed Mumbai-based culinary fixtures such as Parsi Dairy Farm, K Rustom Ice Cream, Shalimar restaurant, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Rehmania restaurant.

MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, was one of the five cricket clubs that saw their business operating licences removed as inspectors flagged the unlicensed entity, Nebula Catering Services, operating on its premises without an official licence,

They also noted live cockroaches and spider webs in the kitchen, along with improper storage of raw and cooked food, as well as negligence in maintaining food and water testing records along with the lack of qualified technical professionals to oversee food preparation.

The FSSAI also prohibited Goregaon Sports Club in Malad from operating its business due to it not having the prerequisite registration and licence according to official regulations.

The inspection team that investigated the Cricket Club Of India stated they found active cockroach and fly infestation in food handling and waste disposal areas, condensate water dripping directly onto stored food inside cold storage rooms, clogged drains, and spoiled vegetables showing fungal growth. Inspectors also reported over-ripened mushrooms and expired food items stored in the kitchen.

ALSO READ: Mumbai's Cricket Club Of India Canteen Loses Food License Over Cockroaches, Fungus In Kitchen

Similarly, the team that inspected RK Juhu Gymkhana flagged inadequate personal hygiene facilities, compromised hygiene of food handlers, lack of proper cleaning of raw materials, absence of FIFO (First In-First Out) and FEFO (First Expired-First Out) practices, unmainatained drains and other violations.

The regulation body's investigators also looked into Aparna Juhu Gymkhana and spotted violations such as corroded and hard to clean cooking equipment, inadequate personal hygiene facilities, lack of proper segregation of veg and non-veg food as well as cooked and uncooked food, unsanitised equipment, pest activity and flies along with lack of food grade packaging materials.

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