Mumbai's Poornima Restuarant Sees Licence Revoked, FDA Flags Fungus On Vegetables, Other Violations

Mumbai's Poornima restaurant, a noted eatery specialising in Udupi cuisine had its FSSAI (Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India) licence to operate its business revoked by the Maharashtra's FDA (Food And Drug Administration) according to reports on Tuesday.

Situated in Mumbai's Fort area, Poornima has been operating in the region for the past six decades, having loyal and prestigious patrons such as executives from Bombay House.

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Inspection officers flagged fungal growth found on drumsticks (a key ingredient in the preparation of sambar) as well as on the bananas used to prepare its banana vada, its house speciality dish, as one of the key reasons that the restaurant saw its licence revoked.

The FDA officials stated that fungal infestation may create a severe health risk in the kitchen as idli and dosa batter is acidic in nature.

This development comes after Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. The Mundhe-led FDA suspended the food licences of many famed Mumbai-based culinary fixtures such as Parsi Dairy Farm, K Rustom Ice Cream, Shalimar restaurant, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Rehmania restaurant.

Food Safety Officer R. S. Suryawanshi undertook the investigation on July 23, identifying other norm violations such as tainted and uncooked materials stored next to cooked and frozen items, as well as prevalence of flies, stagnant water, dirty drains lacking cockroach traps and unhygienic walls and ceiling with flaking paint and rust.

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The officials also flagged refrigeration unit doors that did not close properly, using plastic barrels that were not food grade to store pickles and lack of medical fitness records and periodic health check-ups of those who handle food.

The regulatory norm enforcement body has also suspended the licences of other notable sports clubs in Mumbai, such as Cricket Club Of India, RK Juhu Gymkhana and Aparna Juhu Gymkhana and Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, as per an official communication.

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