FIIs Flip Selloff Script, Net Buy Rs 10,000-Crore Shares In Volatile July

Foreign Portfolio Investors have flipped to buying in the month of July after mopping up Indian equities worth Rs 10,177 crore on a net basis so far. On Tuesday they bought Rs 755.33 crore worth of stocks.

If the mop up continues for three more sessions, the overseas investors will have remained buyers after five months of net selling equities. The Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) mopped up approximately Rs 1,664.16 crore worth of stocks on Tuesday.

FIIs have sold 2.64 lakh crore in 2026 so far. Notably, the overseas investors continued to lose ground in India's equity markets during the June quarter, with their ownership in the country's top listed companies falling to a 16-year low. In June, they net sold shares worth Rs 49,340 crore.

Domestic investors, on the other hand, tightened their grip on corporate India, according to a Morgan Stanley analysis of the top 75 companies.

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The report showed domestic ownership rising 37 basis points sequentially to a record 29%, driven primarily by continued buying from retail investors and mutual funds. At the same time, promoter ownership also increased for the second consecutive quarter, adding 37 basis points so far this year, signalling higher conviction among controlling shareholders.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January, according to data on the NSDL. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomics space.

However, after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities, the escalating tensions in West Asia amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

In March they sold equity worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore posting a month with the highest ever selling. In April they have offloaded stake worth Rs 60,847 crore.

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