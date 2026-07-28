More FIFA-Argentina Controversary? IFAB Admits Switzerland's Embolo's Red Card Vs Messi's Side Was Wrong

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has acknowledged that Switzerland forward Breel Embolo should not have been sent off during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Argentina ruling that the video technology review which led to his second yellow card was not valid under the regulations in force at the tournament.

In a clarification issued on Monday, IFAB said Embolo should not have received a second booking for simulation following a video review. The dismissal came in the 72nd minute, shortly after Switzerland had equalised to make it 1-1, and proved to be a turning point in the match.

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Argentina went on to claim a 3-1 extra-time victory, with the decision sparking widespread criticism. Among those to question the officiating were Egypt's players and coaching staff, who alleged that refereeing decisions favoured Lionel Messi's side.

Egypt were controversially beaten by Argentina 3-2 in the previous round when they were leading 2-0 till the 78th minute.

An official statement from IFAB read: "However, the protocol may not be used in this way until that review is complete."

IFAB explained that the card "can only be reviewed to determine the identity of the player who committed the offence for which they were punished, and the offence itself cannot be reviewed or changed".

The incident occurred after Swiss's forward went to ground following a challenge from Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who was initially shown a yellow card. After reviewing the footage, match officials concluded that Paredes had not committed a foul. Embolo was instead booked for simulation, resulting in his second yellow card and dismissal.

Recognised by FIFA as football's law-making body, IFAB clarified that the VAR "mistaken identity" protocol was not intended to be used in such situations during the 2026 World Cup.

The rule is designed only to correct cases where the wrong player is cautioned or sent off for an offence, rather than to overturn a decision and caution another player.

IFAB said it has been reviewing the video technology protocol since March and acknowledged that incidents like Embolo's have formed part of those discussions.

Based in Zurich, the board said: "The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the 2026 World Cup was well received."

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It also noted that while the protocol could be expanded to cover similar incidents in future competitions, it did not apply under the regulations used during the World Cup.

The board, which comprises representatives from FIFA and the four British football associations, meets annually in February or March to review the Laws of the Game. Any approved amendments are typically introduced at major international tournaments or in the following domestic season.

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