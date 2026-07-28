Roberto Mancini Returns As Italy Coach Amid National Team Crisis

Roberto Mancini has returned as Italy head coach, nearly three years after his surprise exit from the role, with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) turning to the 61-year-old to revive a national team struggling after another World Cup disappointment.

Mancini's return was confirmed on Tuesday by Italian soccer federation president Giovanni Malagò, who also announced Claudio Ranieri as the new technical director after Paolo Maldini resigned less than three weeks after his appointment.

Mancini previously enjoyed one of Italian football's finest moments when he guided the Azzurri to the UEFA Euro 2020 title in 2021 at Wembley, England.

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However, he stepped down as Italy coach in August 2023 before taking charge of the Saudi Arabia national team just two weeks later.

“Time was running out … I believed the person who should become the new coach of Italy is Roberto Mancini, for a whole list of reasons,” Malagò said. “There will be a press conference tomorrow with both Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Mancini,” he added.

His return comes at a turbulent time for Italian football. The four-time world champions failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for a third consecutive time, triggering major changes within the federation.

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The disappointing campaign led to the resignations of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and head coach Gennaro Gattuso in April, leaving Italy searching for a fresh direction.

The federation has now given the responsibility to Mancini to lead the Azzurri's rebuilding process as they aim to restore their standing on the international stage.

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