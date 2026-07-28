Buy, Sell Or Hold: Swiggy, Delhivery, Raymond, Kalyan Jewellers, Sagility And Power Grid Corp.— Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Swiggy Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Delhivery Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Raymond Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, and Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 268.47)

Jain: Wait And Watch

Instamart business was under pressure, receiving good competition from rivals.

Change in management with CEO Nandita Sinha will help Swiggy.

Markets are giving thumbs up.

Investors have to see how she will improve profitability.

Delhivery (CMP: Rs 472.20)

Jain: Hold

Would recommend to hold the counter.

Don't average at this point of time.

Price target is at Rs 520.

Raymond (CMP: Rs 576.80)

Shah: Sell

Utilise bounces to exit the stock.

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Sagility India (CMP: Rs 43.16)

Jain: Hold

Hold the counter.

Target at Rs 46 and Rs 48.

Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 608.35)

Jain: Hold

Seen strong upmove on the back of Q1FY27 updates.

Stay invested in this counter.

Price target at Rs 650-Rs 660 odd levels.

Power Grid Corp. (CMP: Rs 285.30)

Shah: Buy On Dips

Momentum above Rs 290-Rs 300 on the upside.

Utilise dips as a buying opportunity.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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