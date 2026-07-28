CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 13 Accused In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against 13 accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, accusing them of offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and other violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused have also been charged under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The CBI has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material exhibits as part of its charge sheet. All 13 accused in the case are currently lodged in judicial custody.

The case was registered after the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, filed a complaint on May 12, 2026, alleging irregularities and leakage of questions in the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

Following registration of the FIR, the CBI launched a multi-state investigation involving 72 officers and personnel, assisted by eight cyber forensic experts.

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The agency carried out searches at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states, recovering digital devices, communication records and documents linked to the alleged leak.

According to the CBI, the investigation traced the complete chain of the paper leak — from the source of the leaked questions to the candidates who allegedly benefited from them.

The agency made its first arrest on May 13, followed by the arrest of 12 more accused, including three NTA subject experts from Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Several intermediaries allegedly involved in procuring and distributing the leaked questions were also arrested.

The CBI said two persons linked to coaching institutes were arrested for allegedly receiving the leaked papers from the experts.

The agency also conducted a financial probe, freezing multiple bank accounts, lockers and a demat account belonging to the accused.

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