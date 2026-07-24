NEET Paper Leak Fallout: Govt Preps For Radical NTA Overhaul; 47 To Be Expelled

The Centre is preparing a sweeping overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy, according to NDTV. The government is planning a major structural and administrative changes expected to be rolled out within the next month, according to government sources.

The proposed revamp aims to strengthen the examination body's security architecture, curb paper leaks and restore public confidence in India's national entrance examinations.

The NTA conducts several high-stakes examinations every year, including NEET-UG, JEE Main, CUET-UG, UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET and other national-level entrance tests taken by millions of students.

Complete Restructuring Of NTA Planned

According to the sources cited by NDTV, the government is preparing a comprehensive restructuring of the agency, with changes expected across its organisational framework and operational processes.

The overhaul will reportedly be based on the recommendations of the expert committee constituted after concerns over examination irregularities surfaced last year.

Officials indicated that the restructuring is expected to be implemented within the next month.

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Outsourcing System To Be Revamped

One of the biggest changes will involve the way the NTA outsources examination-related work.

Sources said the government plans to overhaul the agency's outsourcing model to strengthen accountability and reduce vulnerabilities in sensitive examination processes.

The move is expected to tighten oversight of vendors and minimise the risk of security breaches linked to third-party service providers.

Leak-Proof Examination System In Focus

The government's primary objective is to create a more secure and leak-proof examination ecosystem.

According to sources cited by NDTV, the revamped NTA will have stronger security protocols and improved internal mechanisms to prevent question paper leaks and other examination malpractices.

The proposed reforms are also expected to improve transparency, strengthen monitoring systems and enhance coordination during examination conduct.

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47 Officials Likely To Be Removed

The report said 47 individuals associated with the NTA are set to be expelled as part of the restructuring exercise.

In addition, disciplinary action is likely to be initiated against some of them, although the exact nature of the action has not yet been disclosed.

The move is expected to be one of the most significant personnel changes since the agency's inception.

Fallout Of The NEET Paper Leak

The restructuring comes after the NEET paper leak controversy triggered nationwide outrage and raised questions over the integrity of India's competitive examination system.

The controversy prompted judicial scrutiny, multiple investigations and the formation of an expert committee to recommend long-term reforms aimed at safeguarding future examinations.

The government has since maintained that restoring the credibility of national entrance examinations remains a priority.

NTA Conducts India's Biggest Entrance Exams

Established in 2017, the National Testing Agency is responsible for conducting around 15 to 20 national-level examinations every year.

Its portfolio includes some of the country's largest entrance tests, such as NEET, JEE Main, CUET, UGC NET, CMAT, GPAT and several others that determine admissions to medical, engineering, university and professional courses.

With millions of candidates appearing annually, the agency plays a critical role in India's higher education admissions process.

What Happens Next?

While the government has not yet made an official announcement, sources indicated that the restructuring blueprint is in its final stages.

If implemented as planned, the changes would represent one of the most extensive reforms undertaken at the National Testing Agency since its establishment, with the focus firmly on strengthening security, improving accountability and ensuring fair examinations for millions of aspirants across the country.

Also Read: Education Secretary Shifted Out Amid Massive Row Over NEET Paper Leak

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