Robinhood CEO's X Account Hacked To Promote Fake Vladhood Memecoin As Token Briefly Hits $10 Million

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's X account was briefly compromised on July 23, with hackers using the profile to promote a fake memecoin called Vladhood (VLAD) that surged to an estimated $10 million market capitalisation before crashing after the brokerage warned users it was a scam.
The unauthorised post described Vladhood as the "official Robinhood Chain mascot" and falsely claimed the token would soon be listed on the Robinhood trading platform. The message also included the token's contract address, encouraging users to buy the newly launched cryptocurrency.
Robinhood quickly acknowledged the breach throughits official X account, confirming that Tenev's profile had been hacked and stating that it was working with X to restore access. The company also cautioned users that the token was a "potential scam" and clarified that it had no association with Vladhood.
????Heads up: Our CEO Vlad Tenev's X account was compromised and posted a fake promotion for a meme coin.— Robinhood Comms (@RobinhoodComms) July 23, 2026
We're working with X to restore access and the post has been removed.
The fraudulent promotion appeared less than a month after Robinhood introduced Robinhood Chain, its blockchain platform aimed at expanding crypto services and memecoin trading. Hackers appeared to exploit the timing by falsely linking Vladhood to the company's latest crypto initiative in an attempt to gain investor trust.
Blockchain data showed intense trading activity immediately after the post went live. Vladhood's market value rapidly climbed to around $10 million before falling below $5 million after Robinhood removed the post and confirmed the hack.
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Despite the warning, the token continued trading on decentralised markets because blockchain-based assets remain accessible even after promotional posts are deleted.
According to on-chain analytics, wallets identified as insiders reportedly realised more than $1 million in profits during the token's rapid rise. However, there has been no public evidence linking those wallets directly to the individuals responsible for compromising Tenev's account.
The incident highlights a growing trend of hackers targeting verified social media accounts to promote fraudulent cryptocurrencies.
Rather than breaching crypto exchanges themselves, attackers increasingly exploit trusted public profiles to create credibility for newly issued tokens, triggering rapid buying before early holders cash out.
The latest incident also echoes warnings previously issued by crypto industry leaders, who have urged investors to treat sudden token promotions on social media with caution, particularly when they include contract addresses and promises of official listings.
Robinhood has not announced any plans to list Vladhood or recognise it as part of Robinhood Chain, and the company has advised users to ignore the fraudulent claims while access to the CEO's account is fully restored.
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