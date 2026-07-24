Bureaucratic Reshuffle: ACC Clears 19 Joint Secy Level Appointments

The Centre on Friday approved a fresh round of senior bureaucratic appointments, with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) clearing 19 appointments at the Joint Secretary and Joint Secretary-equivalent level across several ministries and departments.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on July 24, the appointments span critical portfolios including finance, agriculture, atomic energy, consumer affairs, housing and urban affairs, disaster management, social justice and investment management.

Among the key appointments, Sudhir Shyam (IES) has been named Joint Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), while M. Imkongla Jamir (IAS) has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs.

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The Department of Financial Services (DFS) gets two new Joint Secretaries, with Divesh Sehara (IAS) and Saurabh Kumar (IAS) taking charge of separate positions.

The ACC has also appointed Abhijit Phukon (IES) as Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Anish Kumar (IRSE) as Joint Secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy. Kumar Ravi Kant Singh (IAS) has been posted as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Other notable appointments include, Avanish Kumar Mishra as Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Gunjan Krishna as Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Pravin Laxminarayan Agrawal as Joint Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare. Sajeesh Kumar N as Joint Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The reshuffle also includes appointments to several Joint Secretary-equivalent positions. Satish Kumar has been named Coal Controller under the Ministry of Coal, Kartikaye Mathur joins the National Disaster Management Authority as Adviser, while Neha Verma has been appointed Principal Commissioner at the Delhi Development Authority. Sumit Garg will head the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority as CEO.

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The latest round of appointments follows another top-level bureaucratic reshuffle announced a day earlier, when the Centre swapped Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi with Naresh Pal Gangwar, who was serving as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would take the strictest action against those responsible for examination paper leaks. Following the reshuffle, Joshi was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, replacing Vivek Bhardwaj, whose tenure ends on July 31, according to an earlier ACC notification.

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