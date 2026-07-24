ITR Deadline Nears: Filing Chaos? Taxpayers, CA Complaint Of Portal Snags On Social Media

With just a week left before the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs), taxpayers and chartered accountants on Friday reported widespread technical issues on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, saying they were unable to log in, file returns or complete tax payments.

The complaints surfaced on social media as filing activity accelerates in the final days before the due date. While the exact cause of the disruption remains unclear, the Income Tax Department had not issued an official statement on the reported glitches at the time of writing.

Users Report Login, Filing And Payment Issues

Several taxpayers posted on X that the portal had either become inaccessible or was responding very slowly. Many said they were unable to submit ITRs, make self-assessment tax payments or even access their accounts.

One user wrote that the portal had remained non-functional for up to one hour, preventing both return filing and tax payments. Another said the website had been down for over an hour, disrupting filing activity at a time when taxpayers are racing to meet the statutory deadline.

Some chartered accountants also expressed concern that continued technical disruptions could delay return filings for thousands of clients, prompting renewed calls on social media for an extension of the July 31 deadline.

Also Read: Over 7.3 Crore Returns Filed In AY26 So Far, Higher Than Last Year

Filing Rush Intensifies Ahead Of Deadline

According to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, more than 3.5 crore Income Tax Returns have already been filed for Assessment Year 2026-27. Filing volumes typically surge during the last week of July as salaried individuals and other non-audit taxpayers complete their annual compliance.

Earlier this week, the government informed Parliament that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had upgraded server capacity, strengthened backend infrastructure and improved load-handling capabilities to ensure smooth portal operations ahead of the filing deadline.

No Official Word On Deadline Extension

Despite growing complaints online, there has been no official announcement from the Income Tax Department regarding a deadline extension or the reported portal issues.

For now, taxpayers are advised to continue monitoring the e-filing portal and official communication channels. Unless the government issues a fresh notification, July 31 remains the due date for filing Income Tax Returns for eligible individual taxpayers for Assessment Year 2026-27.

Also Read: Income Tax Return: Can You Revise Your ITR After Filing?

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