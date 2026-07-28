Scored -11, Not Wrongly Marked: NTA Debunks Viral Claim On Karnataka NEET Student

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rejected allegations of discrepancies in the NEET (UG) 2026 score of a Karnataka candidate, saying its records conclusively show that the candidate attempted only 41 questions in the examination and secured a score of -11 marks.

The clarification comes after Bindushree J Pawar from Karnataka's Haveri alleged that the OMR sheet released by the agency did not match the answers she marked during the exam. She claimed she had attempted 165 out of 180 questions, which, according to the final answer key, would have fetched her 668 marks.

NDTV reported that responding to the claims, the NTA said it had examined the case and found no discrepancy in its records.

As per the scanned OMR answer sheet on record, the candidate Bindushree J Pawar (Application No: 260410768309) got booklet number 80. She attempted 41 questions in all, of which six responses were correct and 35 were incorrect, resulting in a negative score of -11 marks (4 × 6 - 1 × 35 = -11). This includes the marks given for the dropped question, the agency said.

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Pawar, meanwhile, has urged authorities to provide her original OMR sheet for verification.

"On July 16, they published what they claim is my original OMR sheet, showing that I attempted only 41 questions. In reality, I attempted 165 out of 180 questions, which earns me 668 marks according to the final answer key. Instead, they have shown that I attempted just 41 questions and declared a score of -11. There are clearly many loopholes and discrepancies in this OMR sheet. My only request to the government is to give me my original OMR sheet," she said.

The NTA also reiterated that it had reviewed all cases where OMR discrepancies were alleged on social media and found that the declared results matched its original records in every instance.

According to the agency, every authentic OMR answer sheet carries the candidate's roll number, test booklet number, barcode, serial number, handwritten details, signatures, thumb impression, and the signatures of two invigilators.

The agency further warned that creating, circulating or submitting forged OMR sheets is a cognisable offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and may also invite action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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