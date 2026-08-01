Railways Recommend Premature Retirement Of These Officers. Here's Why

The Review Committees of the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, have recommended the premature retirement of five Group 'A' officers in public interest under Rule 1802(a) of the Indian Railway Establishment Code, Volume II, which is equivalent to Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the officers recommended for premature retirement include two Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) officers of the Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS), one Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) in Northern Railway, one officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) in Northern Railway, and one JAG officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in Western Railway.

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The Review Committees carried out a detailed assessment of the officers' service records in accordance with the prescribed procedure before making their recommendations.

The review included an examination of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), integrity records, vigilance inputs, disciplinary history and other relevant service records. The committees unanimously recommended the premature retirement of the officers in public interest in the respective cases.

The Ministry said that Indian Railways follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, lack of integrity and inefficiency. It added integrity, discipline and accountability remain non-negotiable in public service, and actions taken under the relevant provisions of the Indian Railway Establishment Code are aimed at upholding these core values.

The latest action is part of the Railways' ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and remove officials found lacking in integrity or efficiency through periodic service reviews.

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