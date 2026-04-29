Over $1 Million In A Week: American Pie Star Shannon Elizabeth Earns Big On OnlyFans

Actor Shannon Elizabeth has made a striking entry into the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, reportedly earning close to $1 million within just a week of launching her account.

According to an exclusive report by Page Six, the American Pie star crossed the seven-figure mark within days of going live.

A source told the publication, "She has officially made over seven figures,” adding that a significant portion of her income came from direct interactions with subscribers. “Over half of that was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users, while tips and posts accounted for the rest."

Launch Comes After Separation

Elizabeth's move to the platform comes shortly after her separation from her husband, Simon Borchert. The actor had quietly filed for divorce just a day before announcing her OnlyFans debut earlier this month. A source said, "The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning."

However, Elizabeth later clarified in an interview with Us Weekly that the couple had actually separated in September last year. Reflecting on her current phase, she said, “I feel stronger, clearer, and happier than I have in a very long time.”

Elizabeth and Borchert, who tied the knot in 2021 after being together for six years, do not have children.

More Than Just A Platform

While the financial success has grabbed attention, Elizabeth has emphasised that her decision to join OnlyFans is rooted in reconnecting with her audience. In a statement to Page Six, she shared, "Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career — and how much I've missed that energy."

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She added, “OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more — a behind-the-scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows. This isn't just content to watch from a distance.”

Using Success For A Cause

A portion of her earnings is also set to go toward charitable initiatives. Her team confirmed that some of the money will support the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, including plans for a fundraising gala in Las Vegas later this summer.

With a strong debut on the platform and a renewed connection with fans, Elizabeth appears to be embracing a new chapter—both personally and professionally.

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