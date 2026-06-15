FSSAI's Maggi Notice Revives Nestle's 2015 Memories. UBS And Nomura Are Split On What To Expect

A fresh regulatory notice from India's food safety watchdog has put Nestlé India back under scrutiny, prompting brokerages to revisit memories of the company's 2015 Maggi crisis while assessing whether the latest complaint poses a material business risk. The stock fell more than 3% after the FSSAI issued a notice seeking explanations over allegations that insects or larvae were found in a packet of Maggi noodles on Friday.

While the regulator's action stemmed from a social media complaint, analysts differ on how seriously investors should view the development.

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UBS maintained its Neutral rating on Nestlé, but highlighted the potential significance of regulatory scrutiny in India given the precedent set by the 2015 Maggi recall. The brokerage noted that Nestlé India's operations account for around 2.2% of the parent company's global sales.

UBS pointed out that the 2015 Maggi ban had a measurable impact on the Swiss food giant's financial performance, reducing group organic growth by around 30 basis points and lowering operating margins by 10-20 basis points.

Nomura, however, took a more constructive view, maintaining its Buy rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 1,500. The brokerage highlighted that Nestlé has disputed the allegations and said the complaint originated from an unverified account on X.

According to Nomura, the company has stated that independent laboratory testing of samples from the same production batch found no signs of infestation.

UBS on Nestlé

Maintains Neutral rating with a target price of CHF 80.00

Nestlé India issued notice by FSSAI over detection of larvae in Maggi packet

Nestlé India exposure stands at 2.2% of global sales

Past: 2015 Maggi recall in India caused 30bps drag on group organic growth

2015 recall also led to 10-20bps hit to the group's operating margin

Nomura on Nestle India

Maintains Buy rating with target price of Rs 1,500

FSSAI issued notice over detection of larvae in a Maggi packet

Nestle clarified complaint originated from an unverfied X account

Independent lab testing of same batch confirmed samples free of infestation

Co submitted comprehensive quality records to the FSSAI

FSSAI has sought detailed batch records, quality logs and corrective action reports from the company. The outcome of that review is likely to determine whether the issue remains an isolated complaint or develops into a broader regulatory concern.

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