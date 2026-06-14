After Nestle, FSSAI Issues Notices To Eight Brands For Misleading Trade Names, Healthy Claims — Check Full List

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to eight food business operators on Sunday, June 14 over allegations of using misleading brand names, trade names and product claims, violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The food regulator has issued notices to Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B and Neuherbs. These notices have been posted on FSSAI's official social media handles.

This comes days after FSSAI said it has taken cognisance of complaints circulating on social media and issued notices to Nestlé India for Maggi, KFC, Flipkart and food brand Open Secret.

The trade name of Emami Healthy & Tasty, the cooking oils arm of the Kolkata-based Emami Group is "likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations," according to FSSAI.

Plan B, a brand that markets its products as "plant based vegan", is facing the scrutiny of the regulator for creating the impression that its products are vegan without obtaining an approval for vegan food endorsement in its FSSAI licence.

Meanwhile, The Healthy Factory's "Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread", an item that contains chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten has been flagged for misleading consumers. The company "zero maida pizza base" also faces similar allegation, with FSSAI noting the claim appears to violate the relevant regulations.

According to the regulator, Neuherbs' product line "True Vitamin" has been using a trade name that is "neither defined nor recognised" under FSSAI regulations, hence potentially misleading for consumers.

Snacks range fromTroovy's, including "Healthy Mix Veggie Chips", "Healthy Ragi Chips" and "Healthy Moong Dal Chips", have been scrutinised for its misleading "healthy" claims despite containing a range of other ingredients.

Additionally, FSSAI flagged Healthy Master's tagline, "Vision to serve healthy", Healthy Choice's "Healthy food for Healthy life Poha", and Health Aid's brand name, which is expected to mislead consumers about the nature of the products.

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