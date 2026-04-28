'Just A Roast': Jimmy Kimmel Dismisses Donald Trump Backlash Over 'Expectant Widow' Joke

Late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has responded to criticism from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, saying his controversial remark about her was simply a joke and nothing more.

What Sparked The Row?

The issue began during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when the host made a remark while talking about the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Referring to Melania Trump, he said, “Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

The line quickly drew criticism, especially as it came soon after a reported security scare at the event, where a gunman had briefly breached the venue before being restrained.

Strong Reactions From Trump Camp

First Lady Melania Trump reacted sharply, calling on ABC to take action against Kimmel. Donald Trump also joined in, saying the comedian should be removed from his show over the remark. The backlash soon spread online, with several pro-Trump voices echoing similar demands.

Kimmel's Response

Kimmel, however, appeared unfazed. Addressing the controversy on his show, he responded humorously, "You know sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out statement demanding you be fired from your job? We've all been there, right? What a day.”

He further went on to clarify that the remark was never meant to be taken seriously. According to him, the joke was aimed at the couple's age gap, pointing out that Trump is 79 while Melania is 56.

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“It was just a light roast,” Kimmel said, adding, “There was no suggestion of harm in it at all.” He also stressed that he has consistently spoken out against gun violence, dismissing claims that the joke crossed a line.

Free Speech Debate

The comedian also used the moment to talk about free speech, saying everyone has the right to express their views. Kimmel even hinted that he would be open to having Trump on his show for a conversation about public discourse.

What Next?

Despite the noise around the issue, there has been no sign of action from ABC or its parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

As Jimmy Kimmel defends his humour and Melania Trump calls for accountability, the controversy continues to simmer with no clear resolution in sight.

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