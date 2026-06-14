Two-Wheeler Sales On Amazon Jumps Two-Fold Led By Tier Two, Three Cities

E-commerce major Amazon on Friday said two-wheeler sales on its platform have clocked two times year-on-year growth, with the demand being led by tier 2 and 3 cities where customers are increasingly choosing premium and electric vehicles alongside everyday commuter bikes.

The company currently lists a selection from over 20 brands across electric, premium and commuter segments, including Triumph, KTM, Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp, supported by more than 3,000 OEM-authorized dealers, it said.

According to the company, the two-wheeler demand on Amazon.in is overwhelmingly a non-metro story as nearly two in every three customers come from these territories, a share that rises to 7 in 10 for electric two-wheelers.

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Growth in these cities is accelerating. Kakinada, Tirupati, and Nellore in the South have shown the highest growth with up to 12x increase in bookings YoY while the two-wheeler bookings from Nagaur and Jind (in Haryana) in the North and Jamnagar, Bilaspur (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajkot in the West have grown up to 6x YoY, it said.

Customers from over 2,300 Tier 3 towns bought a two-wheeler for the first time on Amazon.in in the last 12 months, it said.

"The two-wheeler buying journey in India is often long and can get overwhelming with multiple options, fuel types and price points to consider. This feels more restrictive when you have limited selection, especially beyond the metros. For customers, Amazon.in brings together the largest selection by brands, price points and fuel types in one place with full price transparency and the convenience of digital payments. For brands, it expands their reach," said Aman Lohan, Director - Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India.





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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