Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Tom Holland Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its dream run at the Indian box office on Sunday. Even with fewer shows than Saturday, the film maintained excellent occupancy across languages and crossed the Rs 200-crore-net mark in India in just four days.

Here's the complete Day 4 box office report.

Day 4 Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 41.13 crore net in India from 10,919 shows so far on Day 4. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 221.33 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 264.01 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.

The MCU film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday with 72.3% occupancy, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday and a massive Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday. With strong weekend footfalls and excellent occupancy, it has continued its impressive box office run.

How Each Version Performed?

The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 21.89 crore from 5,104 shows with 68% overall occupancy. Audience turnout increased through the day, with English 3D occupancy rising from 64% in the morning to 83.22% in the afternoon.

The Hindi version collected Rs 15.24 crore from 4,586 shows and once again delivered an outstanding 97% overall occupancy. Hindi 3D occupancy improved from 49% to 80.17%, while Hindi 2D climbed from 33.17% in the morning to 60.75% in the afternoon.

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Among the dubbed versions, Tamil continued to lead with Rs 2.16 crore from 627 shows and 83% overall occupancy. Tamil 3D recorded 74.10% occupancy, while Tamil 2D registered 65.88%.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.84 crore from 602 shows with 61% overall occupancy. Telugu 3D occupancy also improved during the day, increasing from 55.27% in the morning to 66.09% in the afternoon.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after the world forgets who he is. As he continues protecting New York as Spider-Man, he faces a dangerous new enemy that changes everything.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

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