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Persistent Systems Q1 Results: Profit Slips 9% Even As Revenue Rises; Margin Narrows

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 483 crore, compared to Rs 529 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Persistent Systems Q1 Results: Profit Slips 9% Even As Revenue Rises; Margin Narrows
Persistent Systems Q1 results.
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Persistent Systems Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 declined 8.7% over forex losses sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 483 crore, compared to Rs 529 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations rose 6.1% to Rs 4,303 crore from Rs 4,056 crore in Q4. 

Earnings before interest and taxes slid nearly 12% to 582 crore from Rs 659 crore in the previous quarter, and margin contracted by 280 basis points to 13.5% from 16.3%.

The order booking for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026, was $1,146.2 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $536.8 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Revenue in constant currency (CC) grew 3.8% sequentially, and 16% year-on-year to $452.4 million in the quarter under review. Trailing twelve months attrition stood at 12.3%. 

ALSO READ: IPO Tracker: Assetz Files Confidential DRHP With SEBI To Raise Rs 1,200 Crore Via Public Issue

Persistent Systems Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net profit down 8.7% to Rs 483 crore from Rs 529 crore
  • Revenue up 6.1% to Rs 4,303 crore from Rs 4,056 crore
  • Ebit down 11.8% to Rs 582 crore from Rs 659 crore
  • Margin down 280 basis points to 13.5% from 16.3%

ALSO READ: RBI's New Deposit Rules From October 1— Here's What Fixed Deposit Customers Need To Know

 Persistent Systems Share Price

The share price settled 0.62% higher at Rs 5,549 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the Nifty index on the same day. 

The stock has fallen 11.53% year-to-date but risen 7.53% in the last three months. 
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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