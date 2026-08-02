Persistent Systems Q1 Results: Profit Slips 9% Even As Revenue Rises; Margin Narrows

Persistent Systems Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 declined 8.7% over forex losses sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 483 crore, compared to Rs 529 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations rose 6.1% to Rs 4,303 crore from Rs 4,056 crore in Q4.

Earnings before interest and taxes slid nearly 12% to 582 crore from Rs 659 crore in the previous quarter, and margin contracted by 280 basis points to 13.5% from 16.3%.

The order booking for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026, was $1,146.2 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $536.8 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Revenue in constant currency (CC) grew 3.8% sequentially, and 16% year-on-year to $452.4 million in the quarter under review. Trailing twelve months attrition stood at 12.3%.

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Persistent Systems Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 8.7% to Rs 483 crore from Rs 529 crore

Revenue up 6.1% to Rs 4,303 crore from Rs 4,056 crore

Ebit down 11.8% to Rs 582 crore from Rs 659 crore

Margin down 280 basis points to 13.5% from 16.3%

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Persistent Systems Share Price

The share price settled 0.62% higher at Rs 5,549 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the Nifty index on the same day.

The stock has fallen 11.53% year-to-date but risen 7.53% in the last three months.



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