August 2026 Calendar: Complete List of Festivals, Vrat Dates, Ekadashi & Important Hindu Observances

August 2026 Calendar: August 2026 features several important festivals, holidays, vrat dates, Ekadashi observances and awareness days in India. Whether you're looking for the August 2026 calendar, Hindu festival dates, public holidays or important national and international observances, here's a complete month-wise guide.

It also features significant Hindu observances such as Kamika Ekadashi, Sawan Shivratri, Shravan Putrada Ekadashi, Varalakshmi Vratam, and Shravana Purnima, along with important Islamic and Parsi festivals like Mawlid an-Nabi and Parsi New Year.

Other important days in August include key awareness days like World Lung Cancer Day, International Youth Day, World Photography Day, and World Humanitarian Day.

Whether you're planning festive celebrations, observing religious fasts, or keeping track of important national and global events, look below the complete August 2026 calendar that highlights all the major dates and observances to help you stay informed throughout the month.

August 2026 Festival List

These are the major religious and cultural festivals observed during August 2026 in India.

Date Festival August 9 Kamika Ekadashi August 11 Sawan Shivratri August 12 Hariyali Amavasya, Karkidaka Vavu August 15 Hariyali Teej, Parsi New Year (Nowruz) August 17 Nag Panchami August 23 Shravan Putrada Ekadashi August 25/26* Mawlid an-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) August 26 Onam August 27 Varalakshmi Vratam August 28 Shravana Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Jhulan Yatra, Balarama Jayanti August 31 Kajari Teej

August 2026 Vrat Dates

Those observing Hindu fasts (vrats) can refer to the following important fasting days in August 2026.

Date Vrat August 9 Kamika Ekadashi August 11 Sawan Shivratri August 12 Hariyali Amavasya August 15 Hariyali Teej August 23 Shravan Putrada Ekadashi August 27 Varalakshmi Vratam August 28 Shravana Purnima August 31 Kajari Teej

August 2026 Ekadashi Dates

Date Ekadashi August 9 Kamika Ekadashi August 23 Shravan Putrada Ekadashi

August 2026 Holidays And National Observances

These are some of the major public holidays and nationally significant observances during the month.

Date Occasion August 2 Friendship Day August 6 Hiroshima Day August 8 Quit India Movement Anniversary August 15 Independence Day August 21 Senior Citizens Day August 29 National Sports Day

Important Days In August 2026

The month also includes several international awareness days recognised globally.

Date Important Day August 1 World Lung Cancer Day August 1–7 World Breastfeeding Week August 2 Sisters' Day August 3 National Watermelon Day August 12 International Youth Day August 12 World Elephant Day August 13 Left-Handers Day August 13 Patriots' Day (Manipur) August 19 World Photography Day August 19 World Humanitarian Day August 21 World Senior Citizen's Day August 22 World Folklore Day August 23 International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition August 30 National Beach Day

Independence Day – August 15

India celebrates Independence Day every year on August 15 to commemorate its freedom from British rule in 1947. The day is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, parades and patriotic events across the country.

Hariyali Teej – August 15

Hariyali Teej is celebrated primarily by married women in northern India during the Shravan month. Devotees observe a fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital happiness and prosperity.

Nag Panchami – August 17

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, considered sacred in Indian tradition. Devotees offer milk, flowers and prayers at temples and serpent shrines seeking protection and blessings.

Onam – August 26

Onam is Kerala's biggest harvest festival and commemorates the annual homecoming of King Mahabali. The celebrations include elaborate feasts (Onam Sadya), floral decorations (Pookalam), boat races and traditional dances.

Varalakshmi Vratam – August 27

Varalakshmi Vratam is observed mainly in southern India, where married women worship Goddess Lakshmi and pray for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

Raksha Bandhan – August 28

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, while brothers promise to protect them and exchange gifts as a symbol of love and affection.

Shravana Purnima – August 28

Shravana Purnima is the full moon day of the Shravan month and is associated with several important observances, including Raksha Bandhan, Upakarma rituals and Jhulan Yatra in different parts of India.

Mawlid an-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) – August 25/26*

Mawlid an-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The observance includes prayers, religious gatherings and charitable activities. Since the date depends on moon sighting, it may vary by a day in different regions.

Devotees should note that Shravana Purnima and Mawlid an-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) are moon-dependent events. This means that their exact dates can shift slightly, depending on lunar tithi timing or moon sighting. As a result, it is recommended to regularly check updated calendars closer to the date of these events to avoid confusion.

Many of the festivals listed above may also impact banking services and stock market operations. You can also explore our detailed August 2026 Bank Holidays calendar for state-wise closures and Stock Market Holidays in August 2026 guide to know when the NSE and BSE will remain closed.

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