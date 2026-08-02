IPO Watch: Ardee Industries, Technocraft Ventures To Open For Bidding This Week| Check Details

Primary market investors will have two mainboard IPOs to track this week as Ardee Industries and Technocraft Ventures open for bidding.

On the SME front, IPOs of Anawil Wire & Engineering, Aegeus Technologies, LAPL Automotive and Optimystix Entertainment IPO will open for subscription.

Mainboard IPOs

Ardee Industries' Rs 425.87 crore initial public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 2 crore shares aggregating to Rs 105.87 crore.

The IPO will open for subscription on Aug. 5 and close on Aug. 7. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Aug. 10, while the shares are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 12.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 50-53 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 281 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,893 at the upper end of the price band.

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Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Whereas, technocraft Ventures' offering comprises 1.19 crore shares, including a fresh issue of 0.95 crore shares and an offer for sale of 0.24 crore shares.

The IPO will open for subscription on Aug. 7 and close on Aug. 11. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Aug. 12, while the shares are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 14.

SME IPOs

Anawil wire & engineerings public issue will open for subscription on Aug. 3. 2026 (Monday); while Aegeus Technologies will open on Aug.4.

Initial Public offers of LAPL Automotive and Optimystix Entertainment will open on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, respectively.

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