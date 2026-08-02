US 30-Year Treasury Yield Hits 5.28%, Highest Since 2007 Despite Fed's Hawkish Pause: What's Driving Borrowing Costs?

The US Bond Market Is Sending A Bigger Warning Than The Fed

The US bond market is flashing a warning that goes well beyond the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.

Although the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5%-3.75% on July 29, the yield on the 30-year US Treasury climbed above 5.2%, touching around 5.28% on August 2-its highest level since 2007. That move surprised investors, as bond yields would typically ease when the Fed pauses rate hikes.

Also Read: US 30-Year Yield Soars To Highest Since 07 After Fed Stands Pat

Instead, markets are increasingly focused on persistent inflation, heavy government borrowing and long-term economic risks rather than the Fed's next meeting.

Why Are Long-Term Bond Yields Rising?

The Fed controls short-term interest rates, but long-term Treasury yields are driven by investor expectations for inflation, economic growth, government borrowing and the premium demanded for holding long-duration debt.

The latest Fed meeting reinforced those concerns. Three policymakers—Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan—favoured another 25-basis-point hike, highlighting that inflation remains a concern.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh also signalled a shift in communication, urging markets to focus on incoming economic data rather than trying to anticipate policy moves. That leaves investors relying more on their own inflation and growth expectations.

Inflation Remains The Biggest Concern

Inflation is still running well above the Fed's 2% target.

Headline PCE inflation stood at 3.7% in June, while core PCE came in at 3.3%. Higher energy prices linked to geopolitical tensions have added to uncertainty, raising concerns that inflation could stay elevated for longer.

If investors expect inflation to remain sticky, they demand higher returns to hold long-term bonds, pushing yields higher.

Government Borrowing Is Adding Pressure

Another factor is the growing supply of US government debt.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the federal deficit reached about $1.4 trillion in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, while the Treasury expects to borrow another $671 billion during the July-September quarter.

As debt issuance rises, investors often demand higher yields to absorb the additional supply, particularly when inflation risks remain elevated.

Higher Treasury Yields Are Raising Borrowing Costs

The move isn't limited to 30-year bonds. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has also climbed, increasing borrowing costs across the economy, including mortgages and corporate loans.

In effect, financial conditions are tightening even without another Fed rate hike-a point Warsh himself acknowledged.

Consumers Are Already Feeling The Impact

Higher Treasury yields are feeding into mortgage rates, making home loans more expensive and reducing affordability.

Also Read: US 30-Year Yields Hit 5.18% - A Level Not Seen Since Global Financial Crisis

Meanwhile, US households are carrying record debt levels, with rising credit card delinquencies signalling growing financial stress. Higher borrowing costs could further weigh on consumer spending.

AI Spending Masks A Wider Divide

One notable contrast is the continued surge in AI investment.

Major US technology companies continue to spend heavily on data centres and AI infrastructure, supporting parts of the economy even as many households grapple with higher borrowing costs and weaker finances.

Whether AI-led investment can offset the drag from tighter financial conditions remains an open question.

Takeaway

The latest move in the bond market highlights an important point: the Fed doesn't need to raise rates for borrowing costs to increase.

Persistent inflation, large fiscal deficits, geopolitical uncertainty and changing market expectations are already pushing long-term yields higher. In many ways, the bond market is doing some of the Fed's tightening on its own.

Also Read: Why US Is Backing Japan's Bid To Save Yen? Explained

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.