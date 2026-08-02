Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, Welspun Corp, Paytm, Cochin Shipyard And HDFC Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Welspun Corp.? Should you hold shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HDFC Bank Ltd's stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of One97 Communications Ltd?

Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd, and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Welspun Corp (CMP: Rs 1,650.6)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Been doing pretty well in terms of topline profitability.

Considerably reduced debt.

Good choice from 12-15 months perspective.

Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 1,423)

Jain: Avoid

Immediate support at Rs 1,300.

Immediate resistance at Rs 1,550.

Recommend Paras Defence instead.

Going more towards private defence stocks than PSUs.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 748.15)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Continue to hold for 12 to 15 months.

Wait for a couple of quarters and then take a fresh call.

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Vedanta Oil & Gas (CMP: Rs 35.54)

Jain: Avoid

Immediate support at Rs 30-31.

Can keep surplus below Rs 31

One97 Communications (CMP: Rs 1,343)

Jain: Buy

Go long on it at current levels.

Seen a good breakout recently.

Previously resistance now acting as a support.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 387.85)

Jain: Buy On Dips

Immediate support of Rs 400 has been breached and has become immediate resistance.

Enter when the stop comes at support of Rs 370.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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