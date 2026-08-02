PM Launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' Campaign, Calls On Youth To Lead Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', calling on young Indians to stay away from substance abuse and contribute to the country's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Modi addressed a nationwide video conference attended by more than 1 crore young citizens connected from over 28,000 locations, according to an official release. "Today, all of us countrymen have united for a great and important resolution," the prime minister said.

The campaign, which began as a pilot project last year, has now expanded into a national initiative with the support of more than 125 spiritual organisations and several non-governmental organisations under the Kashi Declaration.

"Supported by over 125 spiritual organizations and numerous NGOs under the Kashi Declaration, that welfare-driven idea has now successfully become a National project," Modi said.

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Highlighting the objective of the initiative, Modi said a developed India requires a generation of young people who are physically fit, mentally strong and free from addiction. "Today, as the nation has set the goal of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the country's youth remain physically and mentally fit, brimming with self-confidence, and permanently steer clear of destructive habits like drugs," he said.

The prime minister also noted that the campaign will run for 100 weeks, with activities focused on art, culture, sports and meditation to be organised every Sunday. "The coming 100 Sundays will absolutely become 100 strong steps in the direction of a completely drug-free India," Modi said.

Modi also urged families to seek timely medical support for those battling addiction, called on colleges and universities to strengthen anti-drug awareness programmes, and appealed to society to support people recovering from substance abuse.

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The prime minister said the government is intensifying its crackdown on drug traffickers through nationwide enforcement, including large seizures and arrests, while expressing confidence that the campaign would help advance the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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