Maharashtra Gets New Glass Bridge With Stunning Waterfall View, Just 4 Hours From Mumbai

Travellers looking for a new monsoon getaway now have another reason to visit Maharashtra. A new glass skywalk overlooking the 300-foot Dabhosa Waterfall, one of the tallest waterfalls in the state, has opened in Jawhar, Palghar district.

The state's first cantilever glass bridge features an 11-foot circular viewing deck and a 5-metre transparent glass walkway, offering stunning views of the waterfall and the lush green valley below.

What Makes It Special?

Located around 80 km from Palghar and roughly four hours from Mumbai, the glass bridge is expected to become a major attraction during the monsoon season. Jawhar is already known for its forests, hills and waterfalls, and the new skywalk adds another reason for tourists to explore the region.

The project also includes a landscaped garden, visitor facilities such as changing rooms, toilets and an office, along with solar-powered street lights to improve the overall experience.

Things To Know Before You Visit

The attraction was opened around July 29, 2026, just before the peak monsoon travel season. However, visitors should check the latest local updates before planning their trip, as access to the glass bridge may change depending on weather conditions, safety checks and operational requirements.

During heavy rains, officials may restrict entry to the skywalk to ensure visitor safety. Even if access to the bridge is temporarily limited, tourists can still enjoy the spectacular views of Dabhosa Waterfall from the surrounding area.

Best Time To Visit

The months between July and October are considered the best time to visit Dabhosa Waterfall. During this period, the waterfall is at its fullest, while the surrounding forests and hills are covered in lush greenery and mist.

For those planning a short road trip from Mumbai or nearby cities, the destination offers a mix of nature, adventure and scenic views. The glass bridge adds a fresh experience to Jawhar's tourism, allowing visitors to witness the power of the waterfall from a completely different perspective while enjoying one of Maharashtra's most picturesque monsoon landscapes.

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