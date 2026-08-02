Google Pixel 11 Series: Complete Specs, Features, Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Google's upcoming Pixel 11 lineup has surfaced in a fresh leak just days before its expected debut at the Made by Google event on Aug. 12, offering a detailed look at the specifications and pricing of the company's next-generation flagship smartphones.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the lineup will comprise the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, with all four devices expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor.

The standard Pixel 11 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 60Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3,000-nit peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Expected Release Date, Camera Features And Major Leaks Explained

It is expected to be offered with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 10.5MP selfie camera, and a 4,985mAh battery supporting 30W wired and Qi2 wireless charging. The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, but with a 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

It is tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, 48MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 120x Pro Zoom, alongside a 42MP front camera. The device could house a 4,850mAh battery with 30W wired charging.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to feature a larger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, the same rear camera setup as the Pro model, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,115mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tipped to sport an 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch cover display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. It could feature a 48MP primary camera, 10.5MP ultra-wide lens, 10.8MP telephoto camera, dual 10MP selfie cameras, and a 4,806mAh battery with 30W wired and Qi2 wireless charging.

ALSO READ: First Look: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Renders Reveal Sleeker Build, Striking Moss Finish

The report also suggests Google may increase the prices across the Pixel 11 lineup. The Pixel 11 is expected to start at €999 for the 256GB variant, while the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are tipped to start at €1,199, €1,399 and €1,999, respectively, with higher storage variants priced accordingly.

Google is expected to officially unveil the devices at its Made by Google event on Aug. 12.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.