First Look: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Renders Reveal Sleeker Build, Striking Moss Finish

Google's next folding flagship may cost more than its predecessor, according to fresh leaks pointing to a supplier-driven RAM shortage squeezing the tech giant's hardware division.

Reports peg European pricing for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at EUR 1,999, EUR 2,129 and EUR 2,389 (roughly Rs 2,17,000, Rs 2,31,000 and Rs 2,59,000) across its 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants, with UK buyers looking at GBP 1,799, GBP 1,919 and GBP 2,149 (about Rs 2,28,000, Rs 2,44,000 and Rs 2,73,000) for the same storage tiers.

A company official has reportedly acknowledged the memory crunch behind the increase, and earlier leaks suggest the standard Pixel 11 Pro XL could see a similar bump.

Design Details Emerge From Leaked Renders

Alongside the pricing chatter, known leaker Evan Blass has posted what look like official renders of the device on X, showing the foldable in Moss and Black colourways from several angles, lining up with earlier leaks on the phone's design.

The renders point to an 8-inch inner display with the selfie camera tucked into the top-right corner, a layout that carries over largely unchanged from last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Where things do look different is the camera setup. Rather than one unified housing, the renders show two separate rows of sensors on the rear module, sitting alongside Pixel Glow, an RGB lighting element Google is expected to bring across the entire Pixel 11 lineup and has already teased on the standard Pixel 11 Pro.

Beyond the camera redesign and lighting addition, the Fold otherwise appears to closely resemble its predecessor. Google has yet to confirm any details about the Pixel 11 series ahead of its Made by Google event next month.

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