TRACES Portal 'Outage' Sparks Panic Ahead Of ITR Deadline; Taxpayers Want Last Date Pushed

Several taxpayers and chartered accountants took to social media on Friday to report issues accessing the TRACES portal and downloading Form 26AS on the last day for filing income tax returns (ITRs), with many urging the government to extend the filing deadline.

Users said the disruption prevented them from checking tax deducted at source (TDS) details, a key requirement for filing returns.

"TRACES site not opening since 3 hours properly. How can we check our TDS details?" chartered accountant Sashikanta Vama Mani Panda wrote in a post on X.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026: Zomato, Blinkit Aid 1 Lakh Delivery Partners In Claiming Rs 18-Crore Tax Refunds

Tax professional Abhas Halakhandi said the Income Tax portal had functioned well through most of the filing season but users were facing problems importing Form 26AS over the past few hours.

"The Income Tax portal performed smoothly throughout the filing season. However, for last 2–3 hours, facing issues while importing Form 26AS... Extra care is now required on the due date to ensure uninterrupted filing," Halakhandi said.

Others echoed similar concerns. "Unable to download Form 26AS from the Income Tax portal despite multiple attempts. This issue is causing unnecessary delays in tax-related compliance," Sahil Keshari posted.

Ankit Modi tagged the Income Tax Department, Finance Ministry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Infosys, saying, "Income tax 26AS is not opening. Do something!"

Several chartered accountants also sought an extension of the filing deadline, arguing that the outage made timely compliance difficult.

ALSO READ: Already Filed Your ITR? Review It Before July 31 To Avoid Notices - Five Key Checks

"TRACES Portal is down since last 4 hours. Without actual TDS amount how people will be able to file their return," CA Ruchita Vaghani said, urging the authorities to intervene.

Responding to one complaint on X, the Income Tax Department said: "Dear, may we request you to share your details (along with your mobile number) with us via email at contactus@tdscpc.gov.in. Our team will get in touch with you."

As of the time of writing, there was no official announcement on extending the ITR filing deadline

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.