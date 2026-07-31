ITR Filing 2026: Zomato, Blinkit Aid 1 Lakh Delivery Partners In Claiming Rs 18-Crore Tax Refunds

Eternal-owned platforms Zomato and Blinkit have helped more than 1 lakh delivery partners file their income tax returns (ITRs) so far this year, covering 905 cities across India, according to a company press release.

The filing deadline for gig workers is August 31, 2026, giving eligible delivery partners another month to complete the process.

The initiative has already enabled delivery partners to claim Rs 18 crore in income tax refunds this year. The company said nearly 73% of the delivery partners who filed their ITRs this year were first-time filers, with no record of filing returns through Zomato or Blinkit in previous years, Moneycontrol reported, citing the release.

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The trend suggests that a growing number of gig workers are entering the formal financial system, many for the first time, with support from the platforms.

An income tax return serves as a recognised proof of financial standing and can help delivery partners access financial products and services, including personal loans, fixed deposit-backed credit cards, rental agreements and other facilities that require documented income history.

"Delivery partners are at the centre of what we do, and we see it as our responsibility to support them well beyond their work on our platforms. Whether it is helping them build a formal financial record through ITR filing, or the welfare benefits and savings tools we offer through the app, our effort is to give delivery partners the security and financial standing they deserve," said Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato.

To make the process more accessible, Zomato and Blinkit have partnered with a third-party service provider to offer ITR filing at a subsidised cost. The filing process is fully digital and self-service.

Delivery partners can initiate the process through the Zomato or Blinkit Delivery Partner app, which is integrated with a dedicated chatbot. After verifying their details and completing OTP authentication, they can submit the required information within a few minutes, according to the release.

The platforms also provide instant assistance through the chatbot, while additional support is available through a dedicated hotline for delivery partners who require further guidance. To encourage greater participation, Zomato and Blinkit are running digital awareness campaigns through in-app communication and testimonials from delivery partners who have already completed the filing process.

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Blinkit has also placed posters and LED screen displays at its dark stores to remind delivery partners about the benefits of filing their income tax returns, the company said.

The ITR filing initiative is part of a broader set of welfare and financial inclusion programmes offered by Zomato and Blinkit for delivery partners.

According to the press release, these include OPD cover, medical and accidental insurance, maternity insurance, paid period rest days for women delivery partners, as well as financial products such as fixed and recurring deposits and pension accounts under the gig-worker variant of the National Pension System.

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