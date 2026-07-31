ITR Filing 2026 Live Updates: Last Day To File Income Tax Return; Deadline, Portal, Extension News

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the applicable assessment year is in focus as taxpayers rush to complete their filings before the last date. With last day today, the attention is also on whether the Income Tax Department will announce any extension, especially amid reports of heavy traffic on the e-filing portal and last-minute filing activity.

Taxpayers are advised to file their returns through the official Income Tax e-filing portal and avoid waiting until the final hours, as delays can lead to technical issues, missed submissions and possible late-filing consequences. Individuals should keep key documents such as Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), bank statements and details of capital gains or other income ready before filing.

The Income Tax Department may also issue updates on portal availability, filing statistics, technical glitches and any changes to the deadline. Taxpayers should rely only on official announcements regarding a possible extension.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the ITR filing deadline, e-filing portal status, extension news, late filing rules, penalties, refund timelines and other important information for taxpayers.