Pune Dam Water Level Today: Khadakwasla Full As IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts

Pune's water supply remains secure as Khadakwasla Dam reached 100% capacity while four other major reservoirs crossed the 93% mark. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange rain alerts for Pune and adjoining regions.

According to the PMC's dam status update issued at 8 am on July 31, Khadakwasla Dam is at full capacity with 1,262 Mcft of water storage. The remaining four major reservoirs supplying Pune are also above 93% capacity.

Pune Dam Level Today

The water storage levels of other major dams are:

Panshet dam: 93.34% full with 10,498.00 Mcft water storage

Varasgaon dam: 95.28% full with 12,648.00 Mcft water storage

Pavana dam: 95.27% full with 2,579.00 Mcft water storage

Mulshi dam: 94.50% full with 7,500.00 Mcft water storage

The latest Pune dam water levels indicate that reservoirs supplying the city remain comfortably stocked following consistent monsoon rainfall.

PMC also shared details of water discharge from the dams. Khadakwasla dam is releasing 1,292 cusecs of water, while Panshet, Varasgaon and Varasgaon-linked reservoirs have recorded no discharge. Mulshi dam is releasing 5,000 cusecs of water, according to the update.

Also Read | Water Level In Seven Mumbai Lakes Rises To 88.58%; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

As reservoirs remain well-stocked following continuous rainfall, the IMD has warned that more heavy rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

Pune Weather Alert:

The IMD has issued a red alert for areas where heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is expected over the 48 hours. These regions include Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Nashik, Ghats of Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts.

An orange alert has also been issued in regions such as Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar.

These regions may experience strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph. Residents in low-lying areas and those travelling through ghat sections have been advised to monitor official weather updates as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility and localized flooding.

Pune Rains: Rainfall Recorded

The civic body also shared rainfall recorded in different parts of Pune in the last 24 hours. Khadakwasla recorded the highest rainfall at 52.00 mm.

Khadakwasla recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 52 mm. Among city areas, Aundh-Baner and Warje-Karvenagar received 14.5 mm each, followed by Kothrud-Bavdhan and Sinhagad Road with 13.5 mm. Several other localities recorded between 8 mm and 12 mm of rainfall.

Shivajinagar-Ghole Road received 11.50 mm, while Wanowrie-Dhankawadi recorded 12 mm. Kondhwa-Yewalewadi and Kasba-Vishrambaugwada received 8 mm each, Bhavani Peth recorded 11.50 mm, Bibwewadi witnessed 9.50 mm, and Hadapsar received 12 mm of rainfall.

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