Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: India Schedule, Full Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

The 2026 Commonwealth Games enter their penultimate day on Saturday, with India eyeing another productive outing across athletics, boxing, para athletics, judo, lawn bowls and track cycling. Medal opportunities await from the afternoon session itself, while the evening programme features several finals that could further boost India's tally in Glasgow.

Athletics headlines the day's schedule with Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran competing in the men's triple jump final, while Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will contest the men's pole vault final. In boxing, India will also have gold medal opportunities, led by Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Praveen Chithravel Gulveer Singh Preeti Pawar Ankush Panghal Dev Meena Priyanka Goswami

CWG 2026: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026

The live telecast of Day 10 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app and website. The Games will also be broadcast live on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 10 Full Schedule

Track Cycling Schedule

2:30 p.m. – David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem compete in the men's sprint qualification.

The knockout rounds, including the semifinals and final, will be held later in the day.

4:19 p.m. – Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon compete in the men's 10km scratch race qualifying.

10:50 p.m. – Men's 10km scratch race final (subject to qualification).

Para Athletics Schedule

2:35 p.m. – Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana compete in the men's F57 shot put final (medal event).

2:50 p.m. – Ramesh Shanmugam competes in the men's 1500m T54 final (medal event).

Athletics Schedule

2:40 p.m. – Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran compete in the men's triple jump final (medal event).

3:00 p.m. – Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad compete in the women's 10,000m race walk final (medal event).

11:35 p.m. – Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar compete in the men's pole vault final (medal event).

12:15 a.m. (Aug. 2) – Gulveer Singh competes in the men's 5000m final (medal event).

1:50 a.m. (Aug. 2) – Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak compete in the mixed 4x400m relay final (medal event).

Boxing Schedule

3:30 p.m. – Preeti Pawar faces Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) in the women's 54kg final (medal event).

10:15 p.m. – Ankush Panghal competes in the men's 80kg final (medal event).

Judo Schedule

3:30 p.m. onwards – Unnati Sharma faces Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini) in the women's -63kg Round of 16.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Karanjit Singh Maan takes on Elliott Connolly (New Zealand) in the men's -90kg Round of 16.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Harsh Tokas faces Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus) in the men's -81kg quarterfinal.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Inunganbi Takhellambam competes in the women's -70kg quarterfinal.

The Indian judokas will progress to the later rounds, including the semifinals from 8:30 p.m., if they win their opening bouts.

Lawn Bowls Schedule

3:50 p.m. – Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar face England in the men's pairs sectional play.

10:20 p.m. – Nayanmoni Saikia takes on Bridget Herselman (South Africa) in the women's singles sectional play.

11:45 p.m. – India's men's pairs team compete in the semifinal (subject to qualification).

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Events

India will have medal opportunities throughout the day, beginning with the para athletics finals before attention shifts to athletics, boxing and track events. Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran headline the men's triple jump final, while Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad will target podium finishes in the women's 10,000m race walk.

The evening session features India's biggest medal hopes, with Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal bidding for boxing gold, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar contesting the men's pole vault final, and Gulveer Singh looking to add to his medal collection in the men's 5000m final after winning silver in the 10,000m earlier in the Games. India will also have a chance to finish strongly in the mixed 4x400m relay final as the Commonwealth Games move towards their conclusion.

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