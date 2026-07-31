Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Rises Exponentially To Rs 483 Crore; Revenue Jumps 23%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), with double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit, while net profit jumped more than ten times from a year ago.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 483 crore, compared with Rs 47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 23% year-on-year to Rs 4,018 crore, up from Rs 3,264 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 38.6% to Rs 805 crore from Rs 581 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 20% from 17.8%, reflecting better operating efficiency.

The strong performance comes as Glenmark continues to benefit from its focus on specialty medicines, respiratory and oncology therapies, along with steady growth in India, North America and emerging markets.

Also Read: Glenmark Pharma Profit Expected To Soar 5x in Two Years, Says Motilal Oswal

The company has also strengthened its innovation pipeline through Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), its research arm developing next-generation cancer treatments.

One of the biggest growth drivers for Glenmark has been its innovation business. Last year, IGI signed a landmark global licensing agreement with AbbVie for its cancer drug candidate ISB 2001, with the deal carrying a potential value of up to $1.93 billion, including an upfront payment of $700 million.

The partnership has significantly strengthened Glenmark's balance sheet and supports further investment in research and development.

Investors will also watch the company's upcoming launches in oncology and respiratory care, along with progress in the US generics business. Glenmark has recently expanded its portfolio with new cancer and diabetes therapies and continues to invest in high-value specialty products to reduce dependence on traditional generic medicines.

Also Read: Glenmark Pharma's Mega Deal With AbbVie Has Brokerages Mixed

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