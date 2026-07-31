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Bumper Dividend: ABB India Declares Rs 90/Share Payout Even As Profit Stays Soft; Check Record Date

ABB India reported a 3% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 362 crore from Rs 352 crore for the second quarter of calendar year 2026.

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Bumper Dividend: ABB India Declares Rs 90/Share Payout Even As Profit Stays Soft; Check Record Date
ABB India declares bumper dividend; check details.
Image: ABB India handout
  • ABB India declared a special dividend of Rs 90 per share for FY 2026
  • Q2 net profit rose 3% to Rs 362 crore from Rs 352 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue increased 21% to Rs 3,559 crore in Q2 CY2026 compared to last year
How do I check if I am eligible for this dividend?

ABB India Ltd. has declared a bumper special dividend of Rs 90 per share with face value of Rs 2 each, after posting a modest uptick in its net profit for the second quarter of the calendar year 2026. 

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on July 31, 2026, declared a special dividend of Rs.90/- per share (Rupees Ninety only) i.e.(4500%) on 21,19,08,375 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2026," the company stated in an exchange filing. 

Further, ABB India has set Friday, August 7, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders for the dividend payout. The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before August 29, 2026, the company informed. 

ABB India reported a 3% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 362 crore from Rs 352 crore for the second quarter of calendar year 2026.

Revenue increased 21% to Rs 3,559 crore from Rs 2,940 crore, while Ebitda rose 11.4% to Rs 447 crore from Rs 401 crore. The company's Ebitda margin narrowed to 12.6% from 13.6% a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Swiggy, Eternal Shares Soar Up To 23% In July As Zepto IPO Hits Hurdle: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

ABB India Q2 CY2026 (YoY)

  • Net profit up 3% to Rs 362 crore from Rs 352 crore
  • Revenue up 21% to Rs 3,559 crore from Rs 2,940 crore
  • Ebitda up 11.4% to Rs 447 crore from Rs 401 crore
  • Margin down 100 basis points to 12.6% from 13.6%

ABB India Share Price

ABB India's stock settled 0.10% lower at Rs 7,284.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on the last trading day of July. 

The stock has surged 40.9% year-to-date and 32.21% in the last 12 months.  

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