Bloomberg Delays Decision On Including Indian Bonds In Global Aggregate Index

Bloomberg Index Services has postponed a decision on including Indian government bonds in its flagship Global Aggregate Index, saying recent market reforms are encouraging but require more time to demonstrate their effectiveness for foreign investors. The decision means India's sovereign bonds will remain under review for inclusion in one of the world's most widely tracked fixed income benchmarks.

According to media reports, inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is considered a major milestone for any bond market, as the benchmark is tracked by a broad range of global investment funds. Entry into the index could attract substantial foreign investment into Indian government securities.

Bloomberg said India's government bond market has made "meaningful progress" towards meeting global standards for index inclusion. Among the key reforms highlighted were the expansion of electronic trading access and recent tax changes aimed at making the market more accessible to overseas investors.

The index provider noted that India has removed withholding tax and capital gains tax for eligible foreign investors in government bonds, describing the move as a significant enhancement to the post-trade framework.

According to Bloomberg, the tax changes reduce operational complexity and improve settlement efficiency—two factors that are critical for international investors managing large passive and active fixed income portfolios.

The reforms also address several operational concerns that were raised during Bloomberg's consultation process with market participants.

In addition, electronic trading in Indian government bonds has expanded, with automated trading platforms now supporting execution across many major investor regions.

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However, Bloomberg said market participants would like to see these reforms become more deeply embedded in day-to-day market operations before a final inclusion decision is made.

Feedback from investors indicated that implementation remains uneven across certain regions, while some respondents are seeking greater evidence that the reforms have materially improved practical aspects such as account opening, onboarding and settlement processes for foreign investors.

Bloomberg emphasised that because the Global Aggregate Index serves as a flagship benchmark for global investment-grade fixed income markets, any inclusion decision must be supported not only by policy reforms but also by proven operational efficiency across the diverse investor base that tracks the index.

The latest decision delays another potential catalyst for foreign inflows into India's bond market, even as the country continues to strengthen its market infrastructure and align its regulatory framework with international standards.

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