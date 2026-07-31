Dixon Tech Q1 Results: Profit Sans Other Income Falls 40%; Margins Contract

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.'s net profit during the quarter ended June 2026 slumped by 40%, if the gains through other income is discounted.
While the company posted a nearly 200% rise in its bottom-line at Rs 663 crore, this was driven by a one-time jump in other income, even as its core operating margin came under pressure.
The other income rose from Rs 2 crore to Rs 528 crore. If that is removed from the equation, then the profit declined to Rs 135 crore, which is 40% lower as against the year-ago period when it stood at Rs 225 crore.
Revenue from operations increased 21.1% year-on-year to Rs 15,548 crore, compared with Rs 12,836 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting continued demand across its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 4.1% YoY to Rs 463 crore from Rs 483 crore a year ago. Consequently, the EBITDA margin contracted to 3.0% from 3.8%, indicating pressure on profitability despite higher sales.
Also Read: Dixon, HFCL, Tejas To Back New Telecom Manufacturing Zone As Scindia Targets Rs 9,000-Cr Investment
Separately, the board approved the re-appointment of Atul Lall as Managing Director for a further five-year term, ensuring leadership continuity at a time when Dixon is expanding its manufacturing footprint and component ecosystem.
Beyond the quarterly numbers, investors will closely watch Dixon's progress on its next phase of growth.
The company has been strengthening its backward integration strategy through investments in display modules, camera modules and precision components while pursuing export opportunities.
It is also awaiting regulatory approvals for its proposed Vivo joint venture, which is expected to enhance its smartphone manufacturing scale and export capabilities.
The quarter underscores Dixon's strong revenue momentum, although sustaining operating margins will remain a key focus as the company scales its manufacturing operations and invests in new business segments.
Also Read: Govt Clears Dixon Tech's JV With Vivo For Smartphone Manufacturing
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.