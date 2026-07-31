OTT Releases This Weekend: Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai To Batman: Caped Crusader — Here's What To Watch

Leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV and ZEE5 have a packed lineup this weekend, with everything from romance and action to horror, fantasy and reality entertainment.

Here's a look at the top Hindi, Hollywood and international releases arriving between July 31 and August 2.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (ZEE5)

This Hindi comedy-drama follows Jass, whose failed marriage leads him to seek a fresh start abroad. However, a new romance takes an unexpected turn as shocking truths force him to rethink love, loyalty and commitment.

Streaming from July 31

The Legend of Karna (Sony LIV)

This animated series retells the story of Mahabharata's tragic hero Karna, tracing his journey from birth to becoming one of history's greatest warriors. It explores his unwavering loyalty, inner struggles and sacrifices through visually rich animation.

Streaming from July 31

ALSO READ: The Legend of Karna Release: Episodes, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Animated Series?

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (Prime Video)

Bruce Wayne returns as Gotham's vigilante in the second season of the acclaimed animated series. Featuring classic villains like The Joker and The Riddler, the new season expands the dark and stylish world of Batman.

Streaming from July 31

ALSO READ: Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Episodes, Cast, When, Where To Watch DC Animated Series?

Chum (Lionsgate Play)

This survival horror thriller follows a wedding party whose celebrations in Malta descend into chaos after a deadly shark attack and the arrival of a mysterious fisherman with dangerous intentions.

Streaming from July 31

The Vacation Principle (Netflix)

This Japanese romantic drama follows a woman who escapes her stressful life to her late grandmother's seaside villa, where she unexpectedly rediscovers love, friendship and a new purpose.

Streaming from July 31

Malaikat Malam (Netflix)

This Malay romantic action drama centres on a street racer and workshop owner whose life changes after he falls in love with a blind woman while balancing family responsibilities and friendships.

Streaming from July 31

Man of Virtue (Netflix)

A Thai action drama about an honest police officer falsely accused of a crime, forcing him to go on the run and uncover the truth behind the conspiracy.

Streaming from July 31

Playground Season 5 (Prime Video)

India's gaming reality show returns with a fresh season featuring new contestants, gaming challenges and celebrity mentors, including Tejasswi Prakash and Elvish Yadav. The series blends esports competition with reality-show drama.

Streaming from August 1

Bhojpuri Bawaal (JioHotstar)

This unscripted reality series follows Bhojpuri cinema's biggest stars, including Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani. Instead of eliminations and scripted tasks, the show offers an authentic look into their professional and personal lives.

Streaming from August 2

Special Ops: Lioness Season 3 (Prime Video)

Zoe Saldaña returns in the latest season of the acclaimed espionage thriller, leading an elite intelligence unit on dangerous undercover missions while dealing with the emotional cost of life in the field.

Streaming from August 2

Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam (Netflix)

Blending horror, fantasy and action, this Malay series follows an elite police officer who secretly hunts jinn. When an ancient prophecy predicts the arrival of a powerful Jinn King, he must race against time to stop a supernatural invasion.

Streaming from August 2

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Five Things To Know Before Watching Tom Holland's Latest Marvel Film

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