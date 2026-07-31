Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch DC Series?

Batman is returning to Gotham for another adventure. After nearly two years, Batman: Caped Crusader is back with a new season that brings more crime, mystery and famous DC villains. Set in a 1940s-inspired Gotham City, the animated series follows Bruce Wayne as he continues his fight against crime while facing new threats across the city.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1: Recap

The first season followed a relatively inexperienced Batman as he began taking on Gotham's growing crime wave. The story revolved around a gang war between crime boss Rupert Thorne and the Penguin, while Commissioner Jim Gordon and his daughter Barbara tried to clean up the city's corrupt system.

The season also introduced new versions of Catwoman, Harley Quinn and Two-Face. In the finale, Harvey Dent sacrificed himself to save Barbara Gordon. Batman chose not to take revenge, staying true to his principles. The ending also teased the arrival of a dangerous new killer who used a laughing toxin, hinting at the Joker's entry into the story.

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What To Expect From Season 2?

Season 2 begins after Harvey Dent's death and the growing fight for control of Gotham. With Rupert Thorne's criminal empire under attack, Batman must stop new threats while trying to bring order back to the city.

The story continues its dark, film-noir style and follows Bruce Wayne as he takes on some of his most famous enemies.

The new season introduces fresh versions of classic Batman villains, including the Riddler, Joker, Mad Hatter and Scarecrow. New faces such as Carrie Kelly and Roxy Rocket also join the story, while Batman continues to grow as Gotham's protector.

Cast And Crew

Hamish Linklater returns as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Jason Watkins as Alfred Pennyworth, Krystal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon, Cedric Yarbrough as Rupert Thorne and Ronan Raftery as Edward Nygma/The Riddler. Matthew Needham joins the cast as the voice of the Joker.

The superhero series is created by Bruce Timm. Geoffrey Thorne serves as the head writer, while JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm are executive producers. The music is composed by Frederik Wiedmann.

When, Where To Watch?

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday. All 10 episodes will be released on the same day, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire season at once.

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Watch The Batman: Caped Crusader Trailer Here:

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