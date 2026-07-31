Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, M&M, MGL, Westlife Foodworld, Tata Steel, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Gas utility, auto, financials, pharmaceutical, information technology (IT), consumer and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday after brokerages released fresh reports on Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL), Exide Industries, Syrma SGS Technology, Swiggy, Westlife Foodworld, Ajanta Pharma and Hexaware Technologies.

MS on MGL

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1421

Growth Surprises

Beat vs expectations via strong volume growth, CNG retail price hikes, and US gas sourcing exposure

Unit margin driven by lower Henry Hub prices and Rs5/kg CNG hike

OMCs' under recoveries should keep prices up for longer, benefiting CNG

Citi on MGL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1400

Performance amid supply challenges on account of the West Asia conflict is impressive

Volumes, too, were ahead of expectations, led by strong

CNG volume growth managed to offset the impact through price hikes across segments

Citi on MGL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1400

Impressive Performance amid supply challenges on account of the West Asia conflict is impressive

Volumes, too, were ahead of expectations, led by strong

CNG volume growth managed to offset the impact through price hikes across segments

Citi on Exide

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 410.

Q1 Results Significantly Above Estimates.

See healthy revenue growth across segments.

Price-hikes and better mix helped offset the impact of higher commodity costs on gross margin.

Healthy operating leverage further helped EBITDA margin.

MS on M&M

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 4222.

Q1 – A Tad Weaker Than Expected, Gradual Earnings Recovery in H2.

Farm margins could face further headwinds in Q2.

Auto margins should get better QoQ, but the company did not quantify the benefit.

2027 will be exciting for M&M; incremental growth could be more from ICE.

Macquarie on M&M

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 4066

In-line Q1; near-term macro headwinds persist.

Constructive growth outlook; cognizant of macro headwinds.

Believe M&M is in a sweet spot with multiple SUV launches over the next 12-24 months and resilient tractor demand.

BofA India Strategy – Amish Shah

Tide is slowly turning

Investors would have to stay nimble & rotate sectors to generate higher relative returns around market volatility

Continue to expect Nifty to offer flat returns in INR terms and underperform most large Emerging markets, in CY26, in USD terms

Nifty year-end target unchanged at 26200

Move to Overweight

NBFCs & mid-sized private banks: better liquidity & resilient macro offers growth opportunities

Autos on electrification, strong growth/margins

Cement on continued govt. capex spends

Move IT sector to neutral weight on investor positioning & fading AI rally

Move to Underweight

Healthcare: now rich

PSU banks: ECL to impact growth/RoE

AI plays (Transformers, Gensets) on Chinese competition & fading AI rally

Telecom on delayed tariff hikes

Prefer Financials, Autos, Quick Commerce, Regulated Power Utilities, Select Discretionary, Upstream Energy, Non-ferrous metals, Cement

Cautious: PSBs, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom, Industrials, Staples, Retailers, Paints

Jefferies on Syrma SGS

Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1430 from Rs 1185

Strong Qtr, but Stock Rally Factors it Too

Prudence Recommended Post Sharp Rally

Raise EPS by 12-13% and est FY27-29 EPS CAGR at +33%

In-line with Syrma's May26 outlook (+30-35% growth in FY27)

But this implies growth deceleration in 9MFY27

Working capital, debt have risen

Macquarie on Swiggy

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 230.

Slower growth; higher cash burn.

Swiggy has outlined a path to adj EBITDA breakeven in Instamart, both timeline and trajectory are opaque.

Also in the context of a just appointed CEO for Instamart and significant management change we consider this. aspirational and not a base case.

Bernstein on Swiggy

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 430

Quick commerce sees favorable setup for a re-rating

Swiggy is going through the unenviable task of chartering their Instamart business through a tough phase in full public view

However, the stars seem to be aligning for Swiggy now

Q1 result was strong; next few quarters should be stronger

News about Zepto's IPO postponement are likely to improve the competitive environment

Macquarie on Westlife Food

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 520

Largely in-line Q1; growth outlook constructive

Like the multiple growth tailwinds

Key downside risks remain input cost pressures, demand weakness

Jefferies on Ajanta Pharma

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 4050 from Rs 3550

India & US led beat in Jun-26 Qtr

India outperformance continues

Asia to rebound, Jun-Q impacted by ME conflict

US growth to come off due to competition

Jefferies on Hexaware

Downgrade to Underperform from Hold; Hike TP to Rs 500 from Rs 480

Weak growth outlook

Cut revenue/EPS estimates by up to 7% to factor Q2 miss and weaker-than-expected 6-7% growth guidance for CY26

With worsening growth outlook/delivery, believe current PE multiple of 22x is unlikely to sustain

MS on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 1225 from Rs 1175

Q1: In a strong phase

Results beat expectations on almost every metric

Guidance will be revisited on the Q2 results call

Target price hike driven by loan growth, NIM, and credit costs; see upside risks

Macquarie on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 850

Strong execution across the board

Margin resilience offsets cost pressure

Prudent provisioning, demanding valuation

Rising borrowing costs and a potential rate hike could disrupt margins

MS on Tata Steel

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 235

Strong domestic realization, largely offset by higher opex

Consolidated EBITDA was 11% below consensus

RM costs were higher led by higher coking coal consumption cost.

JPMorgan on Tata Steel

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 214

Largely in-line print

All eyes on Europe profitability going forward

India business profitability was strong

Management's commentary on Europe's profitability outlook will be key

Expect the stock to trade in line with the broader market.

Macquarie on Mankind Pharma

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 2080

Q1FY27 result: Largely in line

Domestic growth underperformance continues

MS on Niva Bupa

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 91

Q1: Another good quarter

Loss ratio improved on non-renewal of large contracts in group business that had unfavorable economics

Company continues to deliver well on profitability and top-line growth, but see limited upside.

Macquarie on Torrent Pharma

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 5000.

Q1FY27 beat on profitability.

Robust growth across key businesses.

JB Pharma synergy benefits driving margin expansion.

JB integration and synergy realisation progressing ahead of plan.

Semaglutide outlook remains encouraging.

HSBC on Sedemac Mechatronics

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 3700

R&D-led layered revenue compounding.

Sedemac's advanced sensor-less motor controls used in starter systems for 2Ws/3Ws have catapulted its growth in recent years.

Diversification into EVs, power tools and commercial vehicles with a wide range of products will maintain its growth momentum.

Strong growth trajectory supported by proven R&D capabilities demands premium valuation.

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